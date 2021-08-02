Geode Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $4,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

GOOS opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

