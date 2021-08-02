Geode Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 166.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brickell Biotech were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth $27,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 254,821 shares of company stock valued at $174,555 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBI stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 3,255.36% and a negative return on equity of 108.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

