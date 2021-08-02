George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $104.13 on Monday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNGRF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

