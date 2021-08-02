Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Giga-tronics stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Giga-tronics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.