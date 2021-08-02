GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,401.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

