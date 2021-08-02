GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,476. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

