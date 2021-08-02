GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

