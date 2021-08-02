Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.
Shares of GLCNF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.47. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,699. Glencore has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41.
Glencore Company Profile
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.