Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

