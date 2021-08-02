Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 340.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.28 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

