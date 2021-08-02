Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3,258.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.64 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93.

