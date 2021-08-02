Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.66% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 186,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 3,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

