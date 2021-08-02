Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.11 on Thursday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

