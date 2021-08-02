Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $83.17 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

