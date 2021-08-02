Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

