Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 68.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 146.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 191,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

