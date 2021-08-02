Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,621 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

