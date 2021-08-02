Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.04. 25,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.