Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same continues to be well below pre-coronavirus levels. Evidently, total revenues in second-quarter 2021 were 67% below second-quarter 2019 actuals. The carrier transported 64% less passengers in second-quarter 2021, compared with the second-quarter 2019 number. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined 63% in second-quarter 2021 from second-quarter 2019 actuals. High operating expnses (up 46.5% in second-quarter 2021) represent an added headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2021 has widened to a loss of $2.46 from a loss of $2.19 60 days ago. However, with air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP, is a prudent move. The acquisition, on materialization, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.”

GOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

