Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.49

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $5,610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

