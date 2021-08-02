Golden Green Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,706,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.