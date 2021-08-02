Golden Green Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

