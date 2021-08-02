Golden Green Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.34. 42,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,527. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

