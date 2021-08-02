Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,527 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. 67,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,172. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.