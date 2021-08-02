Golden Green Inc. Raises Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.