Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in California Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915,905 shares of company stock worth $155,772,040.

Shares of CRC opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

