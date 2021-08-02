Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

