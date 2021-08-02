Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.72 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

