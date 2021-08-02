Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $999.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.