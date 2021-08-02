Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,240 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.24% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 76,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

