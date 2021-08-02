Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.