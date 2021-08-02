Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.