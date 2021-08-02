Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.17. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

