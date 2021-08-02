Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.12 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

