Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genasys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genasys by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.60 on Monday. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

