Gradient Investments LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

