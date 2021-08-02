Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.