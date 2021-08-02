Gradient Investments LLC Sells 543 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $73.43 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

