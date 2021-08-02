Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

