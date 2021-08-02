Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $113.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

