Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 473,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,299,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 496,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

