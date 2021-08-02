Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $998,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,269,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 262,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.69 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.32. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

