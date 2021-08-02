Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.