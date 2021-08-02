Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,002 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTX opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

