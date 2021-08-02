Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,590 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

