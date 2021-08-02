GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.