GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

