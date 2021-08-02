GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.57.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
