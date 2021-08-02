(GRT.TO) (GRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

