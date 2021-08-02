Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

