Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.