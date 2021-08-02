Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

